Near Miss of the Day 782: No action taken on very close pass

“Failure to act on this one is utterly ridiculous,” says the road.cc reader who sent in today’s submission in our Near Miss of the Day series, filmed in Greater Manchester.
“75 centimetres away at 31 miles per hour,” he said.
“In my incident description in the police report, I said: ‘Analysis of the video shows that the car was approximately 75 centimetres away from me and travelling at approximately 30 miles per hour when the driver overtook me,” he added.
“This is far too close, even in the presence of paint."
Any score update will be slightly late tonight, I'm working this evening.
has anyone ever known a close pass in a cycle lane to get a prosecution ? just wondering if it just gets disregarded as theres no lane violation if...
What really scares me is the fact that I am sharing the roads with these people
Agree, this is police service specific variation whilst the law and HWC are national. Some might say that it's democratic to set priorities locally...
How speshul have you got to be to rock up to IoM TT on a pushrod?
Not so good for the jersey pocket, but I don't think many people would mind a Toblerone in their saddle bag - especially with the Tour de Suisse...
I reckon it's ironic, but with car culture being so ingrained, sometimes you can't tell
That's why The Highway Code was rewritten to make it simpler for drivers and police forces:...
That'll never work
Thanks for your service.