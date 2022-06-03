Near Miss of the Day 777: Driver chatting with passenger pulls out on cyclist

A driver who pulled out on a cyclist they had not seen because they were chatting to their vehicle’s passenger features in the latest video in our Near Miss of the Day series.

The incident was filmed in Havant, Hampshire, by road.cc reader Jim, who told us: “A driver too busy chatting with a passenger pulled out in front of me, luckily I wasn’t travelling at high speed .

“It happened in Havant, I was on the road at the Hulbert Road roundabout and had the right of way having just come through a set of traffic lights onto the roundabout.

“It was clear on the video footage the driver didn’t look and was chatting to her passenger at the time .

“If the traffic light had been green when I was coming down the hill I would have been going quicker and wouldn’t have had time to stop,” Jim said.

“When the lights changed I entered the roundabout and then the driver pulled out in front of me.

“I gave her a blast of my Hornit which was when she and her passenger both looked round.”

He added: “I didn’t report it to the police as they don’t bother unless you actually have an accident.”

