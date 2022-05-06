Near Miss of the Day 762: The Friday fun day skateboard rider left-hook edition

You think you’ve seen maybe every possible kind of near miss there could be – and then a reader gets in touch with a video totally from left field, showing a young woman on a skateboard left-hooking him.

Joel, who sent in the clip he filmed in Rugby, Warwickshire, reckoned it would make a good Friday afternoon tonic to the videos we usually feature in this series, and we can’t disagree.

“Why not lighten the mood a little, he said. “A rather unusual left-hook ... fortunately the worst case outcome would likely have been bumps and bruises if I hadn't managed to avoid it ...”

And if you’re wondering which track that was from Co Galway that was coming in at the end, it is Tom Ward’s Downfall/Father O’ Flynn from The Tuesday Crowd – Live At Lowry’s, number 17 on the playlist here.

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we've decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site.

