Near Miss of the Day 760: “Idiot lorry driver” nearly takes out five cyclists

An “idiot lorry driver” almost knocked five cyclists from their bikes in our latest Near Miss of the Day video.

It was filmed at Devoran, Truro in Cornwall by road.cc reader Wayne, who told us: “The lorry driver decided to overtake approaching road furniture then cuts in and is within 50 millimetres of the lead cyclist,” he told us.

“This has been reported to the police and the haulage company pending response, I am hoping that the driver is reprimanded because this is not to be tolerated.”

