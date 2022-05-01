Near Miss of the Day 758: Council apologises for “embarrassing” close pass (video includes swearing)

A cyclist who was on the receiving end of a very close pass by the driver of a van belonging to Brighton & Hove City Council received an apology from a council official, who acknowledged how “embarrassing” the footage was, given its aim to make roads safer for cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

Tom, the road.cc reader who submitted the footage, told us: “I was on my usual commute from Brighton to Lewes. I submitted a report to Sussex Police's Operation Crackdown but never heard anything other than the initial automated response.

“I also emailed Brighton and Hove Council and I did receive a nice reply from their road safety officer [see below]. I never heard anything else from anyone after this.

“I’ve caught lots of near misses on camera however I think this one captures the sudden nature and ‘closeness’ of the pass very well,” Tom continued.

“The road runs parallel to a main road, and just after an underpass, making it particularly difficult to judge how close a vehicle is.

“There was no oncoming traffic, it was a blind bend with a speed limit of 20mph,” he added.

A council official told Tom that the driver had been traced and would be spoken to about the incident.

“We do have a driving for work policy, obviously highlighting the need to be aware and cognisant of the needs of vulnerable road users such as cyclists,” the official said.

“As Road Safety I have been encouraging our fleet to put their drivers through the Safer Urban Driving CPC course (although with the class of vehicle passing you the driver does not need a CPC).

“We were hoping to start this before the pandemic took grip but it has disrupted this amongst many things. I have raised this again – it puts drivers in the position of cyclists for a half day in the centre of the city, with appropriate instruction, to fully understand the problems cyclists have.

“We do want to encourage riders onto the streets and are fully aware how embarrassing this is,” the official added.

