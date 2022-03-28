Near Miss of the Day 739: “If I hadn’t stopped almost to a standstill, it was a collision”

The road.cc reader who filmed today’s Near Miss of the Day video says that if he hadn’t braked almost to a standstill when he spotted a van driver overtaking a cyclist who was pedalling uphill, he was certain that there would have been a crash.

The incident was filmed last Tuesday on the B9140 in Clackmannanshire, Scotland, with Kevin, who took the video on the dashcam of the vehicle he was driving, telling us: “It’s one of the scenarios I hate the most, climbing as best you can with a van desperate to get by.

“Quite why he thought a blind uphill whilst towing a trailer was the optimum time to overtake this cyclist we will never know, thankfully I’d given myself plenty time and space to virtually stop and let him complete his idiotic manoeuvre

“From my perspective, I knew there was a blind turn just as I would be heading down to meet Devon Road, therefore an uphill blind turn for anyone coming up the way.

“I braked as soon as I saw the roof of the van as I could see he was on the wrong side of the road and immediately saw he was overtaking a cyclist.

“If I hadn’t stopped almost to a standstill, it was a collision” because he didn’t appear to slow and didn’t react to me at all,” Kevin added.

