Near Miss of the Day 708: Driver secures £300 fine and three points for close pass

Today’s Near Miss certainly isn’t one of the worst videos we’ve been sent over the years – but it was enough to secure the driver a £323 fine and three penalty points for driving without due care and attention.

The footage, which features the second of three close passes experienced by the cyclist that day, was shot last April and shows a BMW driver edging their way past while faced with a long line of oncoming traffic, in what turned out to be an expensive overtake.

The road.cc reader who submitted the footage told us: “I had three close passes all on the same morning ride and all were submitted via the Nextbase portal to West Midlands Police.

“As is usual with WMP, there was no update on one or three, but close pass number two did result in a prosecution for driving without due care & attention.

“The driver denied it and pleaded ‘not guilty’ but was found guilty with a fine of £323 and three points on their licence.”

