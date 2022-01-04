Near Miss of the Day 690: “Driver came flying by me at high speed” – with car coming the other way

This year’s first Near Miss of the Day picks up where 2021 left off, with a motorist overtaking at high speed up a hill – only this time another car was approaching in the opposite direction.

While Gloucestershire Police didn’t feel the need to prosecute our final close pass of the year, the speed, proximity and downright dangerous nature of this one from Cornwall – which caused the driver on the opposite side of the road to brake sharply – led Devon and Cornwall Police to take unspecified action against the motorist.

Rob, the road.cc reader who sent us the clip, hopes the offender was sent on an awareness course, “as I like to think of the irony that saving five seconds with a dangerous pass will in fact cost the driver a few hours of their time.”

In a damning indictment of our roads today, Rob even told us that “this wasn’t one of my worst close passes”. At least this time around the driver received some kind of punishment.

