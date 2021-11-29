Near Miss of the Day 670: Another driver overtaking into oncoming traffic

We get a lot of submissions to our Near Miss of the Day series that reveal a curious phenomenon – a motorist who is so fixated on getting past a cyclist that he or she seems heedless of oncoming cars or other motor vehicles, thereby putting themselves and the driver approaching, plus any occupants of those vehicles (as well as the bike rider being overtaken), in danger.

Here’s another example, this one from South Yorkshire and filmed by road.cc reader Donny John.

He told us: “Here's a couple of small car drivers enjoying a Sunday morning drive in Doncaster.

“The Toyota completes the overtake, its's not quite in line with the Highway Codes guidelines but I've had closer, the Citroen driver decides to follow, barely crossing the white line.

“Good job too as I actually think that the Citroen is even closer to the oncoming Mercedes than to me,” he added.

