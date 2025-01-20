Styrkr Bar+ Protein Rice Bars are designed to optimise recovery with a 3:1 carbohydrate-to-protein ratio, using natural and vegan-friendly ingredients. However, I found them a bit too sweet, and they're also more expensive than most.

> Buy now: Styrkr Bar+ Mixed Flavour Recovery Bars for £32.99 from Styrkr

Ear bar provides 45g of carbohydrates and 15g of protein, delivering a whopping 288 calories.

As well as containing all-natural ingredients, the bars are gluten free and vegan friendly. This is great for me – many recovery bars or drinks contain milk-based whey protein and that can upset my stomach, but I had no issues with these.

The texture is like a dense version of a Rice Krispie Square, and they come in three flavours; you get four of each in the mixed box of 12: lemon drizzle, raspberry & white chocolate, and sea salt caramel. Raspberry & white chocolate was by far my favourite, but overall the taste is too sweet for my liking. My partner also felt a few bites were enough.

I would only really eat these after a pretty big ride, but I would likely have had a carb drink or gels during the ride, and after consuming sugary nutrition I'm unlikely to want something this sweet.

However, I did find the taste more palatable after a gym session, without other sugary products.

> How to eat right for sportives and long rides

They're more expensive than most, too. At £32.99 for 12 that works out at £2.75 per bar. The Tribe Protein Flapjacks received a good review a few years ago and they are now £24 for 12, and David really liked OTE's protein bars, still £2 a go.

They are cheaper than some, though: Veloforte has a similar natural and vegan-friendly recovery product for £2.93 per bar (£35.19 for a box of 12) – but you can subscribe for a slightly cheaper price.

Overall, these provide a good amount of carbs and protein for recovery after a tough ride, and that's what I'd save these for. But while the natural and vegan-friendly ingredients were kind on my stomach, the bars were far too sweet for my liking; if you have a sweet tooth you might really like them, but they are also pretty expensive at £2.75 a go.

> Buy now: Styrkr Bar+ Mixed Flavour Recovery Bars for £32.99 12 from Styrkr

Verdict

Natural and vegan friendly, but very sweet, with a premium price tag