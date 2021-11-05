Near Miss of the Day 654: Punishment pass by aggressive lorry driver after tailgating cyclist through roadworks (includes swearing)

Our Near Miss of the Day feature today highlights an aggressive lorry driver who taligated a cyclist ahead of them, sounding their horn and gesturing at the rider to get out of the way as they went through roadworks in Essex, and then making a punishment so close that the rider describes it as “the worst incident I think I have ever experienced.”

The clip was filmed by road.cc reader Tony, who told us: “I’ve submitted several videos to yourselves over the years but none have come as close this incident!

“This happened last Tuesday, 26 October in Thurrock, Essex. I was at the start of my commute to work cycling along a stretch of road currently undergoing some roadworks that also sees the shared use path closed off with the speed limit being lowered from 50 to 30mph.

“I’m amongst the roadworks, cones both sides of me when the driver behind starts sounding their horn at me, I look over my shoulder and see the driver gesturing at me to get out of their way.

“I continue on, unfortunately knowing what is about to come, and sure enough, as soon as the road open up a bit the driver performs a punishment pass – passing so close that I actually thought I might end up under their rear wheels as the vehicle had to pull across to make it through the approaching pinch point.

“This was the worst incident I think I have ever experienced, made worse by the rain and wet roads,” Tony said.

“I reported the incident to Essex Police who have updated saying the driver has been given the choice of a conditional offer [ie points and fine] or driver awareness course,” he added.

