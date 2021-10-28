Near Miss of the Day 649: Driver makes close pass on cyclist – then gets out of car to confront rider

Our story yesterday about a driver in Liverpool kicking a cyclist after making a close pass on the rider got plenty of attention, and today in our Near Miss of the Day series we have a similarly aggressive motorist.

Luckily in this incident, the cyclist who had shouted at the driver who had just made a very close pass on him was able to take evasive action when the motorist stopped a little further up the road.

Getting out of his car, the driver – who has an object in his right hand – appeared to be set on confronting the rider, who anticipated what seemed about to happen and was able to get out of harm’s way.

The incident happened on Alexander Parade, Denniestoun in the east end of Glasgow.

The road.cc reader who filmed it at around 8.30am on Monday morning told us: “ I thought the guy was going to attack me … I had to swerve to avoid him.”

