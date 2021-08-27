Near Miss of the Day 629: “Daddy, that car came too close”

“Daddy, that car came too close” is what the young girl on the back of a tandem said to her father after the pair received this close pass in Rugby, Warwickshire.

Joel, her father and the road.cc reader who sent the clip in, told us: “Had a great birthday bike ride on the tandem with the big little one. Except for this. So lucky that they didn't actually hit us.

“I've now discovered that, having started giving very basic feedback on dangerous driving reports in January/February, Warwickshire Police have now decided it's not worth the time of day to even respond to reports any more. Not even a canned response, thank you for submitting your report. Nothing.

“That tiny scrap of hope that something actually got done when someone chooses to drive as horribly dangerously as this, now gone again.

“I got the message below when I emailed to find out if anything had actually happened after submitting this report. They don't even bother to send an automated response to submitters to say this. They've just ditched the whole responding to reports thing without even a courtesy.

“So yeah. Rest safe Warwickshire citizens. If a driver decides to try to kill you tomorrow, you will now never know if the police will do anything about it or not. That's justice, apparently.

Thank you for contacting Operation Snap Warwickshire. Due to the large volume of submissions received each week, we are unable to update each submitter regarding the outcome of their allegation. However, all submissions are dealt with pro-actively to help reduce risk taking and poor driving on our counties roads.

After lodging a complaint with the Warwickshire Police & Crime Commissioner’s office, Joel has now heard that the driver will be sent a notice of intended prosecution.

“So hopefully just a glitch,” he said, “but nevertheless discomforting that doesn't seem to be any way to check receipt of the report.”

