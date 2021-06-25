New public bike parking standards launched for UK

The Bicycle Association and Cycle Rail Working Group have teamed up to draw up a new set of Standards for Public Cycle Parking.

The 45-page document, which it is recommended be adopted immediately by purchasers of public cycle parking equipment, was launched earlier this month by transport minister Chris Heaton-Harris at the Cycle Rail Showcase earlier this month, reports Cycling Industry News.

According to the Cycle Rail website, the document “has been launched to help people purchasing, installing and managing cycle parking.

In the introduction, the document says: “This standard is intended to be widely applicable for public cycle parking procurement within the UK, for example at railway stations and other public transport interchanges, hospitals, educational facilities and at other public buildings.

“‘Public cycle parking’ refers to cycle parking used by the general public, whether this is at facilities operated by either the private or public sector. Cycle parking situated on the public highways is excluded.

“Some requirements in this standard relate to specific sectors such as railways, and these have been clearly indicated. Sector-specific requirements for other types of location may be provided in future editions and proposals are welcome.”

It aims to help tackle the rise in cycle theft, with sections of the document including guidance on design criteria from LTN 1/20, and says: “As with other cycle facilities the cycle parking and access to it should be safe, direct, comfortable, coherent, and attractive.

“Cyclists and their cycles come in many different shapes and sizes and cycle parking needs to be designed with this in mind to offer access for all, not just bicycles. Early engagement with users, operations staff and security specialists must be integral to the design process.”

It also sets out what are described as “absolute requirements” relating to early consultation, access routes to cycle parking, type of stand and security certification, and parking for adapted cycles, cargo cycles and electric bikes.

In terms of location and situation, the guidance says: “Cycle parking should be as close to the desired destination as possible – especially when catering for commuters and for shoppers.

“It is a waste of time and money putting in facilities which are inconvenient to use (e.g. at the far side of a car park). The location should also be easily seen and identifiable as cycle parking.

“The location should ideally be under passive surveillance (i.e. in a busy area or overlooked by occupied buildings) covered by CCTV and well lit. Sloping locations should be avoided if possible.”

Other issues covered within the comprehensive document include how much parking should be provided, spacing of Sheffield stands and two-tier cycle parking, acceptable designs for public cycle parking at stations, plus security features and testing.