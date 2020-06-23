Near Miss of the Day: “I thought she was going to die” says cyclist who filmed driver almost hitting another rider

A cyclist who filmed the moment a driver turned right at a junction and almost hit a woman on her bike has said of the other rider, "I thought she was going to die."

The driver, who eventually pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, was waiting to turn right at the junction by Tooting Bec Underground station in South London. with the female cyclist positioned ahead of the vehicle.

Both begin to turn right as the traffic lights change, the driver however swinging around far too fast and very nearly taking out the cyclist's rear wheel.

The footage was captured by road.cc reader Adrian, who told us: "I’ve just had a letter from the Met saying that this has been successfully prosecuted after the driver pleaded guilty to driving without due care.

"Initially, they denied it and I was asked if I’d be prepared to go to court. Having said yes, the next thing I heard was that the driver had clearly changed their mind, and picked up three points, and a small fines and charges that amounted to £178 with some credit for pleading guilty.

"Anyway, this is now public domain. I thought she was going to die. My guess is three inches."

Adrian added: "For the avoidance of doubt, I went slightly early on the light because of the lorry that had encroached into the ASL and the uncomfortable position I subsequently had."

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we've decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site.

