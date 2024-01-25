Near Miss of the Day 888: Police to take action against driver who emergency stopped "six inches" from cyclist and seven-year-old son after "blindly following car in front"

The Metropolitan Police have taken prompt action against the driver seen in today's Near Miss of the Day footage emergency braking to avoid a collision with a father cycling with his son in a cargo bike, after the motorist "blindly" followed the driver in front at a turning.

road.cc reader Ashley tells us the Met has confirmed a Notice of Intended Prosecution has been sent to the driver in relation to this incident which happened at the weekend while he cycled with his son in a cargo bike southbound on CS7 along the A3 Clapham Road between Oval and Stockwell.

"As you can see in the footage I was riding along towards the traffic light junction with a green light for me to proceed," he recalled. "It was getting dark so most vehicles had their lights on. I had two bright front lights as well as flashing blue lights on my wheel spokes. The bike is massive and well-illuminated in all directions so there is zero excuse for not seeing it.

"There are two drivers waiting in the right hand turn section and the first car waits for the white car to pass before crossing the junction without any problem. For some reason the Mercedes driver decides to blindly follow the car in front and has to perform an emergency stop to avoid crashing into the side of my bike where my son was sitting.

"The driver stops around six inches from the side of my bike. Naturally I shouted at the driver, and I am surprised at myself for not swearing more or getting off my bike and really remonstrating with the driver but I had my son with me so didn't want to escalate things.

"The driver gave no sign of acknowledgment or apology for such appalling driving. I have reported to the Met Police and they confirmed they have sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution to the driver."

Ashley said this is the second "serious incident" of a near miss he has experienced on London's roads while cycling with his son, the first being the footage from November 2022 which went viral and became the topic of discussion on TV shows and in the national press.

London mayoral candidate Susan Hall and former chancellor Sajid Javid were two Conservative politicians who weighed in on the wide-reaching discussion about the video, Jeremy Vine covering it on his Channel 5 show and the footage being viewed millions of times on social media.

