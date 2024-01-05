Near Miss of the Day 884: Driver overtakes cyclist on brow of hill towards oncoming car – and apparently escapes punishment

Despite years of cycling on the road, incidents like this have not become any less frightening for this rider from Buckinghamshire, whose life was endangered by an overtaking driver who chose to close pass him on the brow of a hill, with an oncoming car from the other side, and the presence of a solid white line on the road indicating it's not safe to overtake.

This submission is from Darryl, who was close passed last year in September, as he was cycling towards Pitstone in Buckinghamshire. Although he reported it to Thames Valley Police, he told road.cc that he hasn't heard anything back from them, indicating that the force failed to conclude that a motoring offence has occurred.

"The video shows a typical incident between cyclist and motorist unfortunately," he said. "I was cycling towards Pitstone in Buckinghamshire and even though there was an oncoming car, solid white line and the brow of a hill, I was passed very closely by a vehicle.

"I was lucky that I heard him approaching and instinct caused me to move quickly to the left as the driver would have probably hit me. I know many will suggest that I should have been cycling more in the centre of the road, but after years of cycling sometimes it's difficult to change habits.

"I'm disappointed in the standard of driving generally but also that no action was taken by the police for what I consider to be appalling driving."

Thames Valley Police has been contacted by road.cc for comment.

