Near Miss of the Day 810: Reckless overtake towards oncoming cyclist and bus… and some afters from the impatient driver

A bit of a rarity for Near Miss of the Day, this one – today’s close call was captured, not on the customary helmet or bike camera, but on a car dashcam.
Motorist Lisa sent us the above footage – which features a driver narrowly avoiding hitting an oncoming cyclist and bus, as well as the cyclist they were impatiently attempting to overtake – after being recommended to road.cc by a bike riding friend (how kind).
“I managed to catch an incident on camera of a dangerous manoeuvre from a very inpatient Mercedes driver, who then proceeded to cut up the cyclist after he had nearly caused a head on crash and possibly knocking the cyclist off,” Lisa told us.
Hopefully the driver’s on-the-move crash course on the Highway Code and road safety from the rightly disgruntled cyclist takes hold…
