Near Miss of the Day 810: Reckless overtake towards oncoming cyclist and bus… and some afters from the impatient driver

A bit of a rarity for Near Miss of the Day, this one – today’s close call was captured, not on the customary helmet or bike camera, but on a car dashcam.

Motorist Lisa sent us the above footage – which features a driver narrowly avoiding hitting an oncoming cyclist and bus, as well as the cyclist they were impatiently attempting to overtake – after being recommended to road.cc by a bike riding friend (how kind).

“I managed to catch an incident on camera of a dangerous manoeuvre from a very inpatient Mercedes driver, who then proceeded to cut up the cyclist after he had nearly caused a head on crash and possibly knocking the cyclist off,” Lisa told us.

Hopefully the driver’s on-the-move crash course on the Highway Code and road safety from the rightly disgruntled cyclist takes hold…

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

