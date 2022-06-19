Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 787: “It’s a cycle lane, innit?” Driver punishment passes cyclist for not riding on notorious Priory Road bike lane

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country – today it’s London
by Ryan Mallon
Sun, Jun 19, 2022 19:42
“Why don’t you use the cycle lane?” That question, usually uttered by an impatient motorist as they drive by (sometimes even when there isn’t a bike path for miles), is one every cyclist will have heard at least once, or maybe twice, on the roads.

Today’s close call – a punishment pass featuring a verbal volley from the overtaking van driver and a rather funky soundtrack – took place on the Priory Road in south-west London, a popular haunt for local cyclists as it leads to Richmond Park.

However, the Priory Road – and in particular its shared pedestrian/cycle path – is also notorious for creating friction between motorists and cyclists who prefer to stay on the road due to, as the road.cc reader who sent us this clip, Tim, explains, the path’s plethora of “bumps, debris, junctions and potential for punctures that even mountain bikes would struggle with”.

In 2015 we reported that a local coffee shop owner was fined for committing a public order offence after launching into an expletive-laden rant against a cyclist riding on the road (and not, to paraphrase the driver, “the effin’ cycle lane”).

There was noticeably less swearing this time around, though the wise-cracking van driver was still issued a notice of intended prosecution by the Met.

