Near Miss of the Day 747: Moped rider aims kick at cyclist (video contains swearing)

Today’s near miss is a bit of an unusual one, coming as it does courtesy of a reckless road user on two wheels rather than four.

Last Friday evening road.cc reader Micaela was riding on the coast road towards Brighton when a passing moped rider – L plate prominently attached to the back of their bike – aimed a kick in her direction.

And that wasn’t even the extent of the rider’s bizarre and dangerous behaviour.

“The driver was driving erratically and even drove onto the pavement at one point,” Micaela told us.

“I sent the video to Sussex Police and all they did was send a letter to the registered owner. This guy is going to kill someone and Sussex Police do not care.”

