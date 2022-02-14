Near Miss of the Day 715: Driver clips cyclist's handlebars overtaking on tight bend

Does it still count as a near miss if the driver clips your handlebars as they pass?

This example of how not to overtake comes from a road.cc reader in Congleton, Cheshire, who was cycling along Market Street in the centre of town when an impatient driver decided to overtake on a blind corner.

"The road goes 90-degrees round a bend. This clown thought that would be the perfect place to overtake me," the rider explained.

"In doing so he collided with my handlebars while I was thumping his passenger window and shouting 'get out of the bloody way'.

"I have a longer version but it identifies the vehicle and I have already submitted this to the police for investigation."

