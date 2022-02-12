Near Miss of the Day 713: Driver asked not to close pass... then does it again

"You are meant to leave 1.5 metres when overtaking, please leave more space," today's Near Miss of the Day submitter politely pointed out to this driver after their first close pass. Lesson learned? Nope...

We are over in the Channel Islands for today's submission, sent in by road.cc reader Tom, "who politely reminded him to leave more room while overtaking and continued on my way".

"The man then did the exact same thing again a minute later!" Tom explained.

"I reported him to our local police force (States of Jersey Police) and supplied footage from my helmet camera, but have not received any reply. This is pretty typical, the local police are extremely reluctant to take any action against cyclist reported dangerous driving."

By our records this is our maiden Near Miss of the Day from Jersey, however over in Guernsey we have had plenty, starting way back with NMOTD 165 with a close pass, dooring and an angry exchange.

Near Miss 612 was also on the second largest of the Channel Islands, as was 401, giving you more than enough bad island driving to get you through the weekend...

