Near Miss of the Day 714: Police side with driver over roundabout incident — question cyclist's positioning

road.cc reader Andrew sent us this clip and said he predicts it may well start quite a debate about positioning.

South Wales Police were not impressed with his middle of the lane position at the roundabout, and said they would not be taking action against the driver...

Thank you for the submission. We have concerns about your positioning whilst negotiating the roundabout. It is clear that you have entered in a nearside position but then drifted across to the offside when you are manoeuvring around the roundabout resulting in you being drawn closer to the passing vehicle. If you had taken the same line as the cyclist behind you, who remained in a nearside position, there would have been no issues. No further action being taken.

Andrew told us he is interested to hear others' thoughts about this, saying "I report many close passes and generally get a good response from operation SNAP in Wales.

"However, my last few have ended in comments criticising the way I ride and end up blaming me. I would be happy to amend my cycling to make it safer for myself but I struggle to see how moving to the 'nearside' position would have prevented this close pass or made it safer to negotiate the roundabout."

So, thoughts?

