Near Miss of the Day 699: Roundabout close pass from driver speeding off slip road

As cyclists we all know at least a few roundabouts that can be dangerous at the best of times, especially if someone decides to come flying past on the inside.

road.cc reader Lyndon was holding position on the right-hand lane as he was not leaving at the first two exits.

"I was turning right at the roundabout to head home after work when a driver coming off the slip road drove straight through," he recalled.

"I saw they were approaching with speed so I slowed down, and lucky I did. I had less than a metre from the vehicle as it barrelled through, not that it bothered the driver. They continued racing through the 20mph zone on their way to whatever business was worth killing me."

The clip has been uploaded to Thames Valley Police, but Lyndon does not hold high hopes of hearing a positive outcome since the registration plate cannot clearly be seen in the footage.

Anyway, he said: "In my experience TVPD wouldn’t do much as there was no injury, so no incident."

