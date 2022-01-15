Near Miss of the Day 697: Close pass driver overtakes without crossing white line — police action confirmed

Some achievement from this Near Miss of the Day motorist to overtake a cyclist without leaving their lane. Needless to say Avon and Somerset police took a dim view of the overtake, and said the driver involved can expect to hear from them soon...

The road.cc reader who submitted this clip explained they were "heading out on the 3rd of January up Fireclay Road in Bristol to test out my new cameras and sure enough this black Ford gets a wee bit too close for comfort.

"They managed to not put a wheel across the white line because of the oncoming traffic. I submitted this to Avon and Somerset police that night and got a response on the 11th Jan so that was quicker than expected."

In their response, Avon and Somerset police confirmed that as a result of the report the driver will receive a warning letter, fixed penalty or prosecution.

