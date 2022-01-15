Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 697: Close pass driver overtakes without crossing white line — police action confirmed

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Bristol.....
by Dan Alexander
Sat, Jan 15, 2022 12:33
5

Some achievement from this Near Miss of the Day motorist to overtake a cyclist without leaving their lane. Needless to say Avon and Somerset police took a dim view of the overtake, and said the driver involved can expect to hear from them soon...

The road.cc reader who submitted this clip explained they were "heading out on the 3rd of January up Fireclay Road in Bristol to test out my new cameras and sure enough this black Ford gets a wee bit too close for comfort.

"They managed to not put a wheel across the white line because of the oncoming traffic. I submitted this to Avon and Somerset police that night and got a response on the 11th Jan so that was quicker than expected."

In their response, Avon and Somerset police confirmed that as a result of the report the driver will receive a warning letter, fixed penalty or prosecution.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

