Near Miss of the Day 618: Morrisons lorry driver in close pass on two cyclists (includes swearing)

We’re in the northeast of Scotland for a second day in a row in our Near Miss of the Day series today – with this video showing the moment the driver of a Morrisons articulated lorry made a veery close pass on two cyclist while overtaking them on a country road in Aberdeenshire, despite double white lines and oncoming traffic.

The road.cc reader who recorded the footage, who goes by the name Doric Cycling, told us: “This happened on the A957 Slug Road between Banchory & Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, on 17th of July.

“I emailed the footage to South Aberdeenshire Police who at first were a bit ... unconcerned?

“I seemed to have to point out, it was not just a close pass, I was travelling over 10mph on a road with double white lines, and did they fail to see the vehicle coming in the other direction.

“And surely it was bad enough that he did it to me, but then also did the same to the cyclist ahead of me?”

The Highway Code stating under Rule 129:

Double white lines where the line nearest you is solid. This means you MUST NOT cross or straddle it unless it is safe and you need to enter adjoining premises or a side road. You may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less.

Doric Cycling continued: “After several days of emails back and forward, I was told that they would only act, if I made an official complaint & statement, the cyclist ahead of me did the same, and the driver of the vehicle going the opposite direction did the same.

“That just all seemed highly unlikely to organise, he added.

“Morrisons were uninterested in viewing the video, and said they would prefer the police handled it.”

Doric Cycling concluded: “I apologise for my language, even though it was spontaneous, I really regret it.”

