Near Miss of the Day 616: Skip lorry driver forces cyclist onto pavement with ultra-close pass (includes swearing)

Today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series is a particularly nasty one as a skip lorry driver makes an extremely close pass on a cyclist.
Jayme, the road.cc reader who filmed it, said: "Unfortunately, the timestamp is out by about 15 minutes, so I can't send it off to Avon & Somerset Police.
"But I was basically forced onto the pavement by a skip lorry on the A37 in Bristol this morning on my way to work."
If it's ever happened to you, having a vehicle that size come that close to you while cycling is extremely intimidating - so the swearing in the video is understandable.
> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling
