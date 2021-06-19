Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 600: Caught on home CCTV edition

Our regular series from around the country hits another unwanted milestone, with near misses captured on CCTV and dashcam for number 600 in our series
by Jack Sexty
Sat, Jun 19, 2021 12:52
2

It's never something to be celebrated when our Near Miss of the Day series hits another milestone, as in an ideal world there wouldn't be enough incidents for us to report on regularly... unfortunately that's not the case, and our 600th is the first submission captured from a home CCTV camera. There's also a 'bonus' filmed from the dashcam of road.cc reader Tony's van. 

At 19 secs into the first video, we see the driver of a black sports car pulling out of a junction, only to come to a sharp stop in the middle of the road as they spot a cyclist at the last minute. Though the footage is grainy, we can see the cyclist glance to their right as thankfully, the driver slams on the brakes just in time. 

In the second clip (taken on 16th June 2021), we see a driver overtaking a cyclist on a single carriageway while Tony is travelling in the opposite direction in his van. Rather than waiting for a couple of seconds for the van to pass, the driver overtakes the cyclist with inches to spare in the same narrow lane. 

Tony told us: "Unfortunately, neither car is identifiable so I cannot submit them. Maybe the cyclists will recognise themselves or the incidents."

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling

Jack Sexty

