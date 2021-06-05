Near Miss of the Day 591: Driver overtakes despite oncoming traffic

In today's near miss video a cyclist is almost taken out by a driver who tries to overtake him at almost the exact same time a car is passing on the other side of the road.

The dangerous overtake took place on the B4109 Hinckley Road on the border of Leicestershire and Warwickshire.

The driver is so close to the cyclist the wheels of his car don't even cross the white centre line in the middle of the road.

Unsurprisingly, the video does contain some strong language...

Lewis, who sent in the video, said: "This is a hot spot for close passes in both directions and I have sent video into road.cc before from about 50m up the road from where this pass took place.

"This time the driver was in a black Nissan 350Z coming off the M69/A5 roundabout heading towards Wolvey.

"The driver passes me 0.15secs after I have been passed by a car on the other side of the road and the rear view camera shows that the drivers side wheels don't even cross the centre white lines."

Lewis said he has reported the incident to Warwickshire Police but as yet he has not had any sort of response from them.

