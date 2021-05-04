Near Miss of the Day 579: Bus driver overtakes cyclist into oncoming traffic (includes swearing)

The incident shown in today's Near Miss of the Day video resulted in action being taken against a bus driver who overtook a cyclist despite oncoming traffic, even though licence plate details could not be identified from the clip.

The footage was shot last year by road.cc reader Robert who told us he had submitted it to Devon & Cornwall Police via their Operation Snap.

He said the force "took action against the driver (probably fixed penalty notice) - even though the registration number could not be seen in the footage, they used the unique identifying number on the bus and time of day to track down the offending driver."

We know from the experience of some road.cc readers that some other forces may not have gone the extra yards to identify the vehicle, if they'd decided to take any action in the first place, so credit where it is due on this occasion.

