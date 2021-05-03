Near Miss of the Day 578: Pinch point close pass (includes swearing)

The first section of London’s Cycleway 4 opened last September, running 3.4 kilometres from Tower Bridge to Rotherhithe – but today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows what cyclists currently have to deal with further east on the same route as a cyclist is subjected to a close pass at a pinch point.

This is Evelyn Street, with the Pepys Estate on the left and Deptford Park on the right. Eventually, there will be a segregated two-way cycle track on it as Cycleway 4 continues towards Greenwich.

But you can see for yourself not only the poor condition of the road surface that riders have to contend with, especially closer to the kerb, but also the danger the layout puts cyclists in – with the second driver pretty much repeating the same manoeuvre as the first.

The cyclist on the receiving end, road.cc user Trialobike, sent his apologies for the swearing – although as ever, in such circumstances, it seems fully understandable.

