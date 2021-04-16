Support road.cc

news
Crime & Legal

Near Miss of the Day 572: West Midlands Police take swift action against close pass driver

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's the West Midlands...
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Apr 16, 2021 12:32
As you may well know, it was West Midlands Police that first developed the initiative targeting drivers who overtake cyclists without giving sufficient room, and subsequently adopted by police forces across the UK - so much so that this week even saw a national Close Pass Day, with operations taking place across the country.

Today's offering in our Near Miss of the Day series also highlights that the force aren't slow to act on footage submitted by cyclists of drivers making close passes, with road.cc user Sevenfold, who sent it to West Midlands Police through their Nextbase portal only last Sunday, telling us that the motorist who overtook him in Sutton Coldfield has been sent on an "educational course."

Let's hope the driver learns from it and we have one less motoristin future who doesn't leave enough room when passing someone on a bike.

Near Miss of the Day
NMotD West Midlands
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

