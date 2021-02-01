Near Miss of the Day 532: Very close pass ahead of red traffic light

Today's Near Miss of the Day video comes from Livingston in Scotland, with the driver of a Renault car making a very close pass on a cyclist ... just before having to stop at a red traffic light.

The footage was shot by road.cc user Oldfatgit, who said: "I’ve joined Alderstone Road from the Adambrae Roundabout in Livingston, am traveling down the hill and the black car has joined behind me.

"I knew the car was there has he had been behind me at the roundabout. It’s a nice downhill section of a three-lane road, with the middle lane being an overtaking lane from traffic in both directions.

"I’ve looked behind me several times as the lane splits in two at the roundabout, and I want the outside lane.

"I’m aware that the car is starting to overtake (48 seconds), and I start to move slowly over to primary ready to control the lane after he has tucked back in, and to make my right turn safer – it’s two lanes in to three on the roundabout.

"Approach 1 (nearside) does exits 1 and 2; approach 2 (offside) does exits 3 and 4.

"At about the 54 second mark – you can just see his roof in the gap of my pannier and the edge of the frame.

"This is about 6 seconds in to his overtake, and he’s still not even past my back wheel. At around 57 seconds, he moves back in to the lane; it doesn’t appear to me that he’s checked his wing mirror, he just moves in.

"I squirt the brakes a touch, and at the 1:00 min mark, he’s completed his manoeuvre. Approximately 12 seconds to overtake a cyclist doing 20mph … and towards a red light.

"I come up behind and to the inside at the red, and re-read the number plate. I wanted to capture an image of his face with the rear camera, however I hadn’t realised that the pannier was obscuring the view; if I had have known that I would have stayed back.

"Having had a previous close pass where the driver was able to answer to a lesser charge of not disclosing the driver and I was unable to remember anything about them, I wanted to be sure.

"I’ve had experience with Police Scotland in the past and reporting close passes; they tend to not want to get involved unless there is a collision, or a ‘more’ serious offence carried out at the same time.

"I’m not sure that there is anything I could or should have done differently – but I’m open to suggestions. I’ve already been re-built once following a collision, I really can’t go through that again," he added.

