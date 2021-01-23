Near Miss of the Day 527: Land Rover driver passes between cyclist and fuel tanker

Today’s near miss involves a driver who can’t wait for a fuel tanker to overtake a cyclist and so decides to pass between them.

The incident occurred on the southbound A38 at Almondsbury in South Gloucestershire in September.

“The tanker in the outside lane meant there wasn't enough space for a safe pass, but this driver chose to squeeze past anyway,” said James who submitted the footage.

“It was reported at the time to Avon and Somerset Police, but I know nothing of the outcome save that a warning letter, fixed penalty or prosecution resulted.”

As we’ve previously reported, while many forces provide updates on such incidents, Avon and Somerset Police are among those who effectively treat close passes of cyclists as a “victimless crime” by regarding those on the receiving end as merely witnesses.

The upshot of this distinction is that it does not provide information about an investigation in compliance with the Victims Code of Conduct.

Cycling UK has previously said that in treating a cyclist submitting evidence as only a witness, the implication is that their report isn’t been taken seriously.

It doesn’t quite qualify as a ‘spate’, but this is actually the second close pass by a Land Rover driver near Bristol that we’ve reported this week.

