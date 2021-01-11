Near Miss of the Day 519: Driver tailgates cyclist then makes deliberate close pass – on Day 1 of latest lockdown

England went back into full lockdown last Wednesday, but the roads are a lot busier than they were in spring last year when restrictions aimed at containing COVID-19 were first introduced – and here we have a cyclist who, on the first day the new rules came in, was tailgated by a driver who then made a deliberate close pass on him.

The clip, filmed in Nottinghamshire, was sent in by road.cc reader Julian, who is an accredited cycling instructor.

He said: “For the 15-20 seconds preceding the video clip, this driver had been tailgating me, as I was doing my best to navigate my way thru streaks of mucky debris left on a rural road (Swabs Lane) nr Cropwell Bishop.

“The driver had also shown further signs of aggressive deliberation: revving his engine as he was tailgating me.

“The pass was so close that the side of the vehicle came into contact with my foot: if you slow down/freeze frame you will be able to see the mark my foot left on the side of the vehicle door,” Julian added.

