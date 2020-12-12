Near Miss of the Day 510: A gratuitous close pass after a series of wide overtakes

Today’s near miss is a needlessly close overtake, the gratuitous nature of which is only highlighted by the safe, wide overtakes that immediately precede it.

The incident occurred towards the top of Cheddar Gorge at around 9.30am on September 27.

“Most of the cars pass me with good space,” said Steve, who submitted the footage, “but the blue BMW was fast and so close its wing mirror brushed my arm.

“It was obviously deliberate as there was nothing coming the other way and the previous drivers had all given plenty of space.”

The manoeuvre was reported to Avon and Somerset Police who told Steve they would take action against the driver as severely as they are able under their guidelines for such incidents.

Back in August we reported how the force had taken action against a motorist caught on camera making a close pass on a cyclist – with the offending driver being one of their own officers in a marked police car.

