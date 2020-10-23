Near Miss of the Day 487: "This vehicle is turning left" (having first pulled alongside you)

Today’s near miss features a driver pulling alongside a cyclist from behind before moving left into the same lane. The sheer lunacy of the manoeuvre is compounded by the presence of a parked vehicle in the cyclist’s lane and the ominous audible warning that, “this vehicle is turning left.” As an unlikely postscript, however, it does seem that it was one occasion where a driver improvement course had some sort of positive effect.
The incident occurred in Holborn, London, in December 2018.
Joel said: “It was without a doubt one of the more frightening bad passes I have had. I could of course hear the ‘this vehicle is turning left’ blaring out, but as the vehicle was pulling up from behind me and I knew that it had been behind me for some way, it never occurred to me for a moment that having drawn alongside in the other lane, that he would then try to pull into my lane on top of me.”
Joel complained to the firm, “and got a canned response, promising to talk to the driver’s department and come back to me – which they never did.”
He also reported it to the Met, who later informed him that the driver had accepted and completed a driving improvement course.
Joel said he felt this was “pretty light” for what the driver had actually done.
“However, a month or so after, I was cycling in roughly the same place – just out of the roundabout and at the start of High Holborn – and got tooted.
“I looked to my right and the same van was passing with a good few metres clearance in the next lane, and clearly wanted me to appreciate how far away he was.
“As my goal in submitting any of these reports is to make the roads safer for myself and others if possible, I'm very happy that there is now at least one much safer driver on the road.”
