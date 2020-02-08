Near Miss of the Day 372: Van driver attempts to turn left through cyclist – UPDATED

The rear view of this near miss is the clearest and most damning. A van driver approaches a cyclist from behind, pulls alongside him and then… starts to turn left.

The incident occurred on February 6 around 6.30am at the M6 junction at Bamber Bridge near Preston on the A6 going north.

Jon points out that as it is on a motorway junction, “I can't go where he is trying to push me.”

In the YouTube description, he writes: “I don't normally get worried too much by close passes, but you can tell by my language this one got to me – and he was giving me verbal and sounding his horn as well.”

He adds: “I knew he was close but on doing this video, he was within inches of my back wheel.”

Jon’s been trying to identify the company, but hasn’t had any luck and so he’s not reported the incident yet.

He is however going to the police station next week for another video, “so I may tell them, but I don't hold much hope of them doing anything.”

Although Jon has been unable to identify the company since publication of this story road.cc has been contacted by someone claiming to be the owner of Excel Ceramics to say that the vehicle in the video is no longer owned by the company and hadn't been "for many months", they also suggested they would be considering legal action if road.cc does 't take the video down. We've asked if they can help Jon (and hopefully the police) by letting us know who the new owner is, we will pass that information on to Jon if we get it.

