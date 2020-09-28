Near Miss of the Day 475: Uphill overtake into oncoming traffic (includes swearing)

The road.cc reader who was on the receiving end of this uphill close pass into oncoming traffic judged the standard of driving poor enough that he submitted it to Avon & Somerset Police, who agreed - he received an email saying a warning letter/fixed penalty/prosecution had been issued, although they did not specify which one.

"I thought it was worth highlighting that if you make the effort, the police do take action," said Adrian, who sent in the clip.

"After a number of near misses I started riding, primarily when I'm solo, with cameras a few years ago for the usual reasons, and getting angry with drivers could lead to further trouble.

"I was travelling west up Hassage Hill on the A420 just after leaving Wick in the 40mph zone around 1730; I wouldn't normally go up there as it was commuting time and the road was busy, but I hadn't been concentrating on my route and it was the only sensible way to get back on track.

"A close pass at 40mph with a car travelling the other way definitely breached my threshold for submitting evidence so I cracked on and filled in the on-line form; there's a degree of hassle getting the evidence prepared (2 min either side of the incident) but the police did take action.

"The irony was that I caught up and overtook the vehicle in the long queue to the Bath Rd roundabout so they achieved nothing.

"I was concentrating on filtering in the traffic so didn't even consider remonstrating with the driver; the advantages of cameras is that it's completely unnecessary and avoids an angry motorist escalating the situation," he added.

