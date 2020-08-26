Near Miss of the Day 463: Close pass by driver on phone (includes swearing)

Today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows a motorist who was on his phone making a very close pass, at speed, on a cyclist in Wiltshire – but police have refused to accept the footage because the incident did not result in a collision.

The rider, Josh, said that “Wiltshire Police have refused to take the footage as there was not a collision and they are not taking near miss footage,” and that he had sent it to us after being encouraged to do so by road.cc readers when he shared it to social media.

“I have emailed the footage to the Wiltshire Police road justice team and to the driver’s company and had no response from either,” Josh said, adding that “You can clearly see the drive on his phone at the time.”

He added that in a previous incident on the same road, a motorist had driven his vehicle at him and knocked him off his back, with that case going through court at the moment.

