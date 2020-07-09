Near Miss of the Day 439: Overtaking driver bails out due to oncoming traffic

We often feature videos showing drivers making close passes on cyclists despite it being dangerous to overtake at that time due to traffic approaching from the opposite direction – but today’s offering has a bit of a twist, as the driver belatedly realises he’s not going to make it, forcing him to bin the manoeuvre though seconds later he overtook again then pulled onto the pavement.

The incident was filmed in Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, by road.cc reader Philip, who said: “Here's footage of me on my normal commute home from work. I'm used to close passes, but this one was so close I felt I had to share the footage.

“The fact the driver attempted a close pass, bailed due to oncoming traffic. He then repeated it and stopped in front of me so I had to pull on to the pavement.

“The footage shows the subsequent interaction between me and the driver and he seemed to think he gave me loads of room but it's clear he didn't. His nonchalant attitude to what he'd just done left me annoyed that he just didn't care.

“It's been reported to Nottinghamshire police through their dashcam footage uploader, but they don't provide any information as to whether they will follow up.

“I've been provided a crime number but otherwise it's been silent on their part. I'm not expecting to hear anything, so I thought I'd upload the footage," he added. “Maybe your readers can suggest how I follow this one up?”

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

