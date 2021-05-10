Near Miss of the Day 381: “I really did fear for my life” – Driver nearly hits cyclist head-on (includes swearing)

In our Near Miss of the Day series today we have what must rank as one of the closest things we've ever featured in the series – with a van driver who is overtaking a lorry coming straight towards a cyclist with no attempt to slow down.

It happened in Heywood, Lancashire as road.cc reader Graham was going to work at 6am on Saturday morning.

He told us: “I got to within a couple of minutes from my workplace when this incident occurred.

“There was a lorry travelling at speed on the other side of the road and the car behind it decided to overtake and entered my lane travelling at high-speed head on with me.

“I had to stop my bike and hope the car didn't hit me and as you can see from the footage if it had I wouldn't be here to tell the tale. Sadly because of the weather conditions and lighting I have been unable to identify the driver’s number plate.

“I have contacted the police via online form and am waiting for them to contact me so they can view the footage.

“I attended the police station today to hand the footage in but they didn’t take it from me and said I had to wait to be contacted.

“I know there are cameras along this route which may have picked up this incident but by the time the police do something, if anything, the footage will be lost.

“I’ve had a few close passes and near misses but never anything like this before – I really did fear for my life,” he added.

