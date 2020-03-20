MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Time to Turbo

Decathlon is back and there are more socks to be won for #MyCyclingWeekend.

Weirdly, this last week has started to feel like spring with the sun coming out for more than five minutes at a time.

We'll be heading out on the bike this weekend but we know that some of you are self-isolating, or living in a country in lockdown.

But that doesn't exclude you from #MyCyclingWeekend and Decathlon love to see your turbo setups.

So remember to snap a picture, wherever you're riding this weekend and upload it to Instagram using #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption.

We'll pick a winner on Monday but before then, check out a few great entries from last week.