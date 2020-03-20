Back to news
news
Competitions

#MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Time to Turbo

Decathlon are back with more socks to be won
by Liam Cahill
Fri, Mar 20, 2020 14:49
0

Decathlon is back and there are more socks to be won for #MyCyclingWeekend.

Weirdly, this last week has started to feel like spring with the sun coming out for more than five minutes at a time.

We'll be heading out on the bike this weekend but we know that some of you are self-isolating, or living in a country in lockdown.

But that doesn't exclude you from #MyCyclingWeekend and Decathlon love to see your turbo setups.

So remember to snap a picture, wherever you're riding this weekend and upload it to Instagram using #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption.

We'll pick a winner on Monday but before then, check out a few great entries from last week.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First day of spring. . . . . #rideshimano #bassobikes #ridebetterridebasso #shimano #pirelli #pirellicycling

A post shared by T O | S O C I A B L E (@torontosociable) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Every cyclist 3 hours into quarantine 😂 @officialcycling @globalcyclingnetwork @cat3memes #quarantinelife

A post shared by Dirty Wknd (@dirtywknd) on

my cycling weekend
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments