Murder suspect in deaths of father and son killed while cycling released on bail

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a father and son were killed in a hit-and-run crash while cycling has been released on bail with conditions attached following a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The 35 year old man, who comes from Barnsley, was not named in a statement published today on South Yorkshire Police’s website.

He had handed himself in to a police station on Tuesday after the force issued an appeal to trace the whereabouts of a man aged 35 who was wanted in connection with the fatal crash.

Earlier on Tuesday, police had arrested two women, also from Barnsley and aged 30 and 36, and today it was confirmed that they have been released under investigation.

Dean Jones, aged 40, and his 16-year-old son Lewis Daines were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 9pm on Friday 20 January on Royston Road, on the bridge over Cudworth Parkway, close to the village of Cudworth a few miles north east of Barnsley.

Initially, police arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the discovery of a red Volkswagen Golf abandoned in Bleak Avenue, Shafton, around a mile from where the incident took place, and said they were also trying to trace another suspect.

Following Tuesday’s arrests, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, the investigating officer, said: “We’re continuing to investigate this collision which has understandably left a family devastated and we’re doing all we can to get them the answers they need.

“We’ve issued a number of appeals since the collision occurred and I’d like to thank those members of the public that came forward with information.

“These arrests are a huge step in our efforts of piecing together exactly what happened and I would still ask anyone with information to come forward. Though we’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder, we’re keeping an open mind and are continuing to follow up a number of lines of enquiry.

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police through the live chat facility on their website, their online portal, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1089 of 20 January.

Dash cam footage can be emailed to enquiries [at] southyorks.pnn.police.uk.

