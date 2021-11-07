Motorists rage at "ludicrous" plans to swap parking for segregated cycle lanes

Some Huddersfield motorists have been left baffled by Kirklees Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority's plans to promote sustainable alternatives to driving. Part of the measures included in the consultation would see an end to informal parking arrangements on Wakefield Road and new segregated cycle lanes built instead.

The proposed plans also include upgraded pedestrian crossings, upgraded bus stop facilities and wider pavements, as well as new cycling infrastructure.

In its current state, the A629 Wakefield Road is a busy four-lane route for motorists travelling from or to the east, but does not have much provision for active travel.

Despite the authorities' pledge to help tackle the climate emergency by offering alternatives to driving, the proposed changes have not gone down well with a certain portion of residents who were keen to make their voices heard in the local press.

One Huddersfield Examiner reader bemoaned the proposals' "ill-conceived cycle lanes, a confusing bus system and more congested roads".

Another called the plans "ludicrous" and argued: "If the council had any clue about encouraging cycle use, they would construct a dedicated cycle network that completely separates them from the roads.

"That way cycling would be much safer and more pleasant and the traffic could move more efficiently. This ludicrous plan to constrict what is already an over-congested route in order to appease the half dozen or so cyclists who might use it each day just about sums up how far out of touch with reality the council really are."

Last week, Kirklees Council asked for the public's views on the plans which Cllr Peter McBride said aimed to: "Create and enhance a new, safe and enjoyable walking and cycling route into the town centre, utilising both the A629 Wakefield Road and local neighbourhoods.

"Wakefield Road is a very busy throughfare not only for car users but all commuters. The consultation will offer all road users and residents the chance to have their say on whether they wish to see any improvements."

Three options have been proposed for residents to comment on, including one-way segregated cycleways on both sides of the A629 between the Shorehead Roundabout and Waterloo Road, a two-way segregated cycle route on the north side covering the same route, or one-way cycle lanes part of the way with recommended 'quiet streets' away from the A629 covering the rest of the route.

All the proposals would see the lanes available to motorists reduced in some form, whether it be from four lanes to three at Aspley or from three lanes to two away from Shorehead in the direction of Waterloo. The plans also mention the building of cycle storage facilities along the route.

The public consultation will run for the entirety of November, closing on Tuesday 30 November.