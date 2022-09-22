Middlesbrough man jailed after robbing bike from teenager

A Middlesbrough man has been sent back to jail after he assaulted a teenager and robbed him of his bike, just three weeks after being released from prison for a previous violent offence.

The Northern Echo reports that Michael Pattison, 26, had been drinking and taking cocaine at a funeral in Middlesbrough when he saw the boy riding the bike on Park Road South, next to Albert Park.

After punching the teenager, he rode off on the bike, but was chased by members of the public, who pinned him down after he crashed into an Audi A7, causing up to £3,000 worth of damage to the car.

Pattison, who had been released from jail halfway through a six year four month sentence for wounding with a knife, has now been recalled to prison to serve the rest of the sentence.

Recorder Nathan Adams also jailed him concurrently for 18 months after Pattison pleaded guilty to robbery and criminal damage, and told him: “You now find yourself with two very serious offences on your record and if you find yourself in trouble in the future the judge could treat you as very dangerous.”

West Yorkshire teen robbed of e-bike by baseball bat dirt bike muggers

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police have appealed for help in tracking down a pair of men who robbed a 16 year old of his electric mountain bike, with one of the assailants hitting the victim with a baseball bat.

The full suspension Trek Rail 5 electric bike taken from the youngster during the robbery in Rastrick, between Halifax and Huddersfield, is valued at several thousand pounds.

Calderdale CID are appealing for anyone who has information or who has been offered the bike to come forward.

Officers say the robbery happened on New Hey Road on Monday 5 September, with the victim noticing the two suspects on a dirt bike at the junction of Greenhead Lane and New Hey Road at around 9.50pm.

He continued to ride up New Hey Road then crossed the road before he reached the Sun Inn Public House.

When he reached the pub, he was waiting to cross Dewsbury Road when he was approached from behind by the suspects on the dirt bike, who skidded in front of him.

He tried to get away but was hit on an arm by the suspects, causing him to fall off his bike, which they made off with, heading towards Brighouse.

Both were described as male and wearing black tracksuits and face coverings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220490757.