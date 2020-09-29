London’s latest protected Cycleway now open

London’s latest protected Cycleway, covering 3.6km from Tower Bridge Road to Rotherhithe, is now open – with one local business owner saying she is “thrilled” by the passing trade it will bring, and London Cycling Campaign (LCC) hailing it as “a vital step to enabling many more Londoners to cycle.”

Ultimately, the full route – originally planned to finish in Greenwich town centre – will extend eastwards to Woolwich, thereby giving cyclists a protected route along a stretch of road on which several bike riders have lost their lives over the past decade.

The section of the route opened today runs east along Tooley Street and Jamaica Road, a busy commuting corridor from south east London, but one that has long been intimidating for cyclists, including at the Rotherhithe roundabout which has been completely overhauled as part of the works.

Simon Munk, LCC’s infrastructure campaigner, said: “The opening of the first section of Cycleway 4 is a vital step to enabling many more Londoners to cycle – it’s a route LCC campaigned for, and which is heavily supported by people living and working in the area.

“It’s also wonderful to see steps taken under the Mayor’s ‘Streetspace’ plan to connect this route on to Greenwich and Woolwich, including taming the lethal Angerstein roundabout.

“Schemes like these are vital to ensuring London becomes the greener, healthier city the Mayor is committed to achieving, and to create zero carbon, Climate Safe Streets by 2030.”

Amy Downes, co-founder of NoNo Coffee and Goods Store, said: “As a local business, based just off Jamaica Road between Cycleway 4 and the Thames Path, we are thrilled with the opening of the new route.

“We run a small coffee and goods shop and rely on foot and cycle traffic passing by. Jamaica Road is a vital link connecting Rotherhithe and Canada Water with London Bridge and all routes north of the river, and this Cycleway enables people to make this journey on their bikes, which is great news for our shop!”

She continued: “The benefits are threefold – the main road that we're situated nearby is less smoggy and much more vibrant; cyclists stop at the traffic lights at the Jamaica Road/Southwark Park Road junction, and can see our shop from there with plenty of them deciding to make a pit stop for fresh coffee and pastries; and many of our loyal customers are now able to visit us more frequently as the Cycleway allows them to hop on their bike and reach us more quickly. We hope more Cycleways are opened across London – it's just what this city needs."

Work on a separate part of the route from Greenwich to Charlton – including the notorious Angerstein roundabout between the Blackwall Tunnel approach road – was brought forwards and began at the start of this month.

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, commented: “I’m really pleased that the first section of Cycleway 4 from Tower Bridge to Rotherhithe is now complete.

“By providing the first fully protected route from southeast London to central London at a time when many Londoners are beginning to cycle in the city or returning to it, we will enable many more journeys by bike.

“This is more critical than ever to prevent a spike in car use as public transport capacity remains reduced. Rotherhithe roundabout has been completely overhauled to reduce road danger, and the new Santander Cycle docking stations are the first for Bermondsey and Rotherhithe, which will enable us to further build on the momentum of our world-leading Streetspace programme,” he added.

London's latest protected Cycleway now open

