Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Collision
London cyclist killed in lorry crash in Hammersmith & FulhamCharleville Road via Google Street View

London cyclist killed in lorry crash in Hammersmith & Fulham

Fatal crash happened near West Kensington Underground Station
by Simon_MacMichael
UPDATED Fri, Dec 16, 2022 00:41

First Published Dec 15, 2022

Updated to correct the location as being within the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham rather than the Royal Borough of Kensingtion & Chelsea as originally reported.

0

A London cyclist has been killed in a collision involving a lorry in the Royal Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham today.

The fatal crash happened at around 3.20pm on Charleville Road close to its junction with North End Road and near West Kensington Underground station, reports MyLondon.

The Metropolitan Police Service confirmed that despite the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance rushing to the location, the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage should call them on 101 or get in touch with @MetCC on Twitter, quoting reference 4129/15DEC.

The victim is the seventh cyclist to have been killed on the capital’s roads this year.

The mainly residential road the crash took place on runs between Queen’s Club and North End Road and lies within the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham.

Please note that an earlier version of this story incorrectly gave the location as being within the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea, the western boundary of which lies around 250 metres to the east. We apologise for the error.

 

Collision with HGV
Kensington & Chelsea
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments

 