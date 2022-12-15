London cyclist killed in lorry crash in Hammersmith & Fulham

A London cyclist has been killed in a collision involving a lorry in the Royal Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham today.

The fatal crash happened at around 3.20pm on Charleville Road close to its junction with North End Road and near West Kensington Underground station, reports MyLondon.

The Metropolitan Police Service confirmed that despite the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance rushing to the location, the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage should call them on 101 or get in touch with @MetCC on Twitter, quoting reference 4129/15DEC.

The victim is the seventh cyclist to have been killed on the capital’s roads this year.

The mainly residential road the crash took place on runs between Queen’s Club and North End Road and lies within the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham.

Please note that an earlier version of this story incorrectly gave the location as being within the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea, the western boundary of which lies around 250 metres to the east. We apologise for the error.