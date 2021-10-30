London cycling instructors protest over slashed training budget

Dozens of cycling instructors yesterday rode from Trafalgar Square to City Hall to protest against Transport for London (TfL) slashing the budget for cycle training in schools, as well as highlighting cuts to their pay and poor working conditions.

The protest ride was organised by the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB).

The union says that on top of the budget for school cycle training provision being halved for the fourth quarter of this year, instructors – who have been subject to a pay freeze for 12 years, equivalent to a 30 per cent pay cut – are facing falls in income, as well as sudden job losses and what it describes as unfair cancellation policies.

In a letter co-signed by Haringey Labour Climate Action, Haringey and Enfield COP26 Coalition, Unite Community Enfield, Unite Housing Workers, and Enfield Trade Unionist coalition, the IWGB called on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Deputy Mayor for Transport Heidi Alexander to reverse the cut in funding.

It also pointed out that in its Gear Change document published last year, the government promised that every person in England in need of cycle training would be entitled to receive it.

Suami Rocha, cycling instructor and secretary of Cycling Instructors’ Branch (IWGB), said: “I’m hearing from instructors most days about how tough this winter is going to be, at a time when Boris [Johnson] promised to train 1,000 new instructors.

“My family budget has been affected by the cuts which mean we’ll have to make difficult decisions over the winter on what to spend money on.

“Most instructors are tired of the conditions, the lack of improvements in pay, the silly cancellation policy we have to accept and doing all the admin work free of charge.

“We are continuing to fight and improve the industry but many will not be able to stick around to see the better side of it.”

Cycling instructor Mariam Draaijer commented: “I’ve worked as a cycle Instructor for the last three years and I mainly work with women from the BAME community and help them to overcome barriers to cycling.

“Without cycle training, many adults will not take up cycling as an alternative form of transport that helps them to avoid using cars. It’s vital that we fight to get cycling instruction funding back to pre-covid levels, especially as cycling has become so much more popular during the pandemic.

“I’m a mum of two, and with less work available, I will struggle enormously to pay our rent and pay the bills,” she added.

“Cycle training in some boroughs has already completely stopped. We play such an important role in keeping London moving, but now we are having to fight to keep our livelihoods.”