Hundreds sign petition opposing cycle lane to protect trees… and parking space

Hundreds including residents, councillors, and opposition candidates are citing the loss of parking space and trees, among other reasons for opposing a cycling route in Halifax, West Yorkshire, which received positive outcomes from 60 per cent of the respondents.

The Calderdale Council is currently consulting over a scheme to enhance walking and cycling routes in North Halifax, including building a cycle lane in Cousin Lane, Ovenden. However, a petition which has almost 350 signatures has been launched in its objection.

The petition reads: “The Labour-run Calderdale council planned implementation of a cycle lane in North Halifax after none or little consultation with residents and businesses.”

“The planned cycle lane will mean residents with no driveways won't be able to park their cars, businesses will lose trade, trees will be cut down, money NHP has spent on improving the area planting plants etc - ripped up.”

The lane is a residential street with the odd off-license store, a church, a pub and bus stops at both ends. The two-lane road is separated from the pavement by a patch of green grass and a row of tall trees.

The proposed two-way cycle lane would be a part of North Halifax’s Improved Streets for People programme, which had a public consultation in 2021 and received positive responses from 60 per cent people. In contrast, only 22 per cent of the respondents said that they felt negatively about it.

However, Halifax Courier reported that Ovenden’s Labour ward councillors have released a joint statement saying that after listening carefully to the views of the residents, they cannot support the scheme unless changes are made.

The councillors said: “We are really concerned about the loss of residents’ parking on Cousin Lane, the loss of the disabled bay and the impact on the supported living house.

“Finally we are concerned about the loss of 20 trees, just one in a series of such losses in the area. We would want to see any lost trees replaced in the immediate area.

“We support the promotion of cycling and the reduction of car journeys but can only support this proposal if these changes are made so the scheme works for everyone.”

Conservative candidate for the ward in May’s local elections, Chris Matejak, said there was a concern the proposals were “a done deal”, and that residents and businesses feel that they have been “erased” from the consultation.

He also added: “While many things in the plan are welcomed, both the residents and I cannot comprehend why they plan to tear down trees, impose a cycle lane upon the community, severely impact residents with no driveways – you can’t park on the cycle lanes – have a negative impact on businesses with no car parks, and have a very negative effect on the church where many residents need to park near the entrance.”

Former Tory councillor Andrew Tagg, who claims to cycle along Cousin Road, said: “The numbers of people using Cousin Lane as a cycle route is minuscule as such the proposal to tear up trees to form a cycle lane and remove parking spaces for existing residents, does not have any cost or environmental benefit.”

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Strategic Infrastructure, Adrian Gill, said the latest proposals have been shared at two recent drop-in events and are also available to view online, which form part of a second round of engagement.

He said: “The plans aim to create places where people choose to make trips on foot, bicycle, scooter and bus, by making it an easier, safer and more pleasant experience.

“The latest proposals have been shaped by feedback to previous consultation exercises. There is still an opportunity to have your say on these plans, and feedback, comments or suggestions from this round of engagement will be used to develop designs for the scheme which will be submitted to the Combined Authority for approvals.”

Last year, the Calderdale Council had a bit of a sticky moment when residents were left baffled with one of its newly built cycle lanes, that was just 30 metres long, abruptly started at a pedestrian crossing and of all things, was blocked by a lamppost.

A council spokesperson at the time had blamed the unfortunate state of the cycling infrastructure on “errors and omissions on the design drawings”.

Liberal Democrat councillor James Baker had expressed disappointment at the safety issues, namely the lamppost and abrupt end at a pedestrian crossing, saying: "There are good examples of cycling infrastructure around the country, sadly this isn't one of them.”

Andrew Tagg, who is currently opposing the Cousin Lane cycle road, had written to Halifax Courier regarding the bizarre cycle lane: “We have got a new 30 metre, yes you read it right 30 metre, cycle lane in King Cross. You can imagine hundreds of people riding up and down this lane getting fit and shedding pounds.

“Seriously what a sad state of affairs for the people of Halifax.”